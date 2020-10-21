Takara Tomy Mall
*has uploaded the second chapter of the*Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga*in their*listing for the toy
. The story takes places immediately after the previous Abominus manga ended (you can find an English translation*here
). Story goes more complex, more great battles and some unexpected events and combinations: Rung tries to help an agonizing Spike and finally realizes the evil plan of the Quintessons. Spike shows Rung a hidden robot in the lab. The Angolmois energy has transformed several Transformers into their Shattered Glass versions and Megatron Omega rises again. Computron, Defensor, and Superion charge against Abominus, » Continue Reading.
