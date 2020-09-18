Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
World Of Warships X Transformers ? Warships In Disguise Official Trailer


The official War Of Warships YouTube Channel has uploaded the first official trailer of the new World Of Warships X Transformers – Warships In Disguise collaboration. Transformers characters are coming in hot in this is a free-to-play naval warfare-themed massively multiplayer online game. Starting today, iconic Transformers characters will roll out in World of Warships as part of an exclusive time-limited collaboration between Wargaming and Hasbro. Players can align with the heroic Autobots – Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, or their eternal foes the Decepticons – Megatron and Rumble  by customizing their ships with unique Transformers-inspired ship skins, commanders voicing

The post World Of Warships X Transformers – Warships In Disguise Official Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
