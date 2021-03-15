Via Kremzeek Reviews, we have our possible first look at*Transformers Kingdom Galvatron. The image was originally posted on Instagram, but it was taken down shortly. Fortunately, a small screenshot was shared via other internet sources
. We have a look at Galvatron’s legs and torso revealing what seems to be a detailed and cartoon-accurate design. Unfortunately, the head and cannon were not shown. This figure was rumored to be a Leader class figure, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates and the official reveal. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then » Continue Reading.
