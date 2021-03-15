Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Transformers Kingdom Galvatron


Via Kremzeek Reviews, we have our possible first look at Transformers Kingdom Galvatron. The image was originally posted on Instagram, but it was taken down shortly. Fortunately, a small screenshot was shared via other internet sources. We have a look at Galvatron's legs and torso revealing what seems to be a detailed and cartoon-accurate design. Unfortunately, the head and cannon were not shown. This figure was rumored to be a Leader class figure, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates and the official reveal.

The post Possible First Look At Transformers Kingdom Galvatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



