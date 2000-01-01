Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
ssjgoku22
KO MPM Bumblebee Concerns
So I bought a KO MPM-3 Bumblebee off of Ebay (mainly because the box for my official version got damaged and I needed a new one). I recieved the figure today and, dear God, this thing is pretty much identical in terms of paint and quality when compared to the official version. While I'm happy that I purchased it, I feel like what these Chinese seller's are doing is wrong. They literally took the original figure and copied it down to the finest detail and are selling it for a third of the price (I paid about $35.00 shipped). Even the box was an exact match to the Takara one, down to the barcode and even the official instructions inside. I understand other KO companies usually copy designs, but they usually add extra paint or other details to the KO (and usually change the box art). But to make an identical copy of a figure, box and all, and sell it at a fraction of the cost pretty much seems like stealing. All in all, it's a great KO, but the idea that these things exist is pretty nuts.

What would your take be on this issue?
Old Today, 12:56 AM   #2
ironhide_warmachine
Re: KO MPM Bumblebee Concerns
Pretty scary if someone wants to buy the genuine one and ends up buying a KO. At least you knew what you were getting from the start.
I say if you have even the faintest feeling that something is wrong then you are most likely correct and it would be wise to listen to it.
What is nuttier than KOs being an exact copy of the original is the fact that you decided to spend $35 just to replace a box. So what intrigues me is your decision to buy this thing and what you intend to do with the figure.
Old Today, 02:36 AM   #3
Sun Swipe Prime
Re: KO MPM Bumblebee Concerns
KOs being exact copies for a fraction of the cost, I think generally, that's the point. That's what a KO is at its heart.

I mean KOs that have different paint and improvements, it's still the same IP infringement.

For me, I buy KOs of stuff I already have or have no intention of buying the original otherwise. And if and when I buy something that's more expensive, I try my best to educate myself on if there's a KO on the market for it. If so, how to identify it.

BTW. some KOs aren't KOs. Some are factory seconds that haven't passed the QC process, so they look and feel like the real thing because they are the real thing. There may just be a paint blemish or something of the sort.
