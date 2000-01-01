|
Re: KO MPM Bumblebee Concerns
KOs being exact copies for a fraction of the cost, I think generally, that's the point. That's what a KO is at its heart.
I mean KOs that have different paint and improvements, it's still the same IP infringement.
For me, I buy KOs of stuff I already have or have no intention of buying the original otherwise. And if and when I buy something that's more expensive, I try my best to educate myself on if there's a KO on the market for it. If so, how to identify it.
BTW. some KOs aren't KOs. Some are factory seconds that haven't passed the QC process, so they look and feel like the real thing because they are the real thing. There may just be a paint blemish or something of the sort.
