Hasbro Pulse Premium Fanstream Announced For 10/27


Hasbro Pulse has just taken to the Twitter to announce that a Pulse Premium Fanstream will be taking place on Thursday, October 27th at 5pm ET. They promise to have reveals, giveaways, and preorders: “#HASBROPULSE PREMIUM MEMBERS! You’re invited to the 1027 Hasbro Pulse Premium Fanstream happening Oct. 27th at 5pm ET! This event is for YOU, ft new product reveals, giveaways, and access to pre-orders! Not a Premium member yet? Sign up today on http://HasbroPulse.com!” Let us know what you’re hoping to see on the boards!

The post Hasbro Pulse Premium Fanstream Announced For 10/27 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



