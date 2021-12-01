Vote For Roll And Change Bumblebee For Toy Vehicle Of The Year
General public voting for Toy Of The Year Awards 2021 is now in motion and we have Transformers: Cyberverse Roll & Change Bumblebee nominated for the Best Toy Vehicle category. Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N? Change Bumblebee by Hasbro Roll out like never before! Kids can take home the magic of what makes the TRANSFORMERS robots More Than Meets the Eye with this DINOBOTS ROLL N? CHANGE BUMBLEBEE toy, inspired by the courageous AUTOBOT scout from the Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures cartoon, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. You can vote for the nomination via ToyAwards.org*. » Continue Reading.