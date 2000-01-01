Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War for Cybertron Netflix Edition deluxe wave 3 released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:49 AM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,212
Transformers War for Cybertron Netflix Edition deluxe wave 3 released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member DinobotsDestroyU for letting us know that Transformers War for Cybertron Netflix Edition deluxe wave 3 action figures have been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Surrey, British Columbia.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: deluxe 1-500x500.jpg Views: 0 Size: 55.9 KB ID: 48914  
Dark Rage is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers G1 Micromasters Metro Squad Complete with Cardback
Transformers
Transformers G1 Micromasters Battle Squad Complete with Cardback
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Deluxe Class Wreck-Gar 2011
Transformers
Fansproject Causality ( Not Insecticons ) Set - BLOCKADE - TEARDOWN - PLUNDER
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Noon Mechtech Human Alliance BACKFIRE & SPIKE WITWICKY
Transformers
MISB Transformers Shockblast Energon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:01 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.