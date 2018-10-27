|
Loranzo di Bonaventura Fireside Chat At VRTL Media Summit 2018
Producer Loranzo di Bonaventura will address the gathered audience
at the 2018 VRTL Media Summit (organized yearly by Paramount Pictures) to talk about his past, present and future work. Among the discussion topics is the upcoming Transformers movie Bumblebee; where Mr. Bonaventura acts as a producer. “Upcoming releases are the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee (2018), directed by Travis Knight and starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena and Pet Sematary (2019). Films in development include a Sammy Davis Jnr biopic and Snake Eyes, both for Paramount Pictures.” It is likely that the audience will hear more about the future of the » Continue Reading.
