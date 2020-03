GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,514

KBB COmbat Commander Review and UPDATE to 2 Custom ER Optimus Primes

https://youtu.be/4SKKAwltjC4 This time I mostly focus on the KBB Combat Commander; their version of the Generations Toy GT-05, inspired by Optimus Prime. Additionally, we compare him to not 1 but 2 custom Earthrise Optimus offerings - one with and the other without the silver detailing on the legs and forearms. Which custom is better? How good is the KBB lad?