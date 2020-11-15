wervenom Windbreaker Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 7,316

So it is that time of year again and the way 2020 has been going, I think a bit of cheer (and possibly mass quantities of alcohol) is needed. I tried the VS thing but didnt really get or come up with enough ideas so I changed the theme. To the best of my knowledge (depending on the continuity) the original 13 Primes vary so I will go with what I saw in the Covenant of Primus. Now beyond the POTP Prime cores, there isnt a toy to represent each one from any given company be it official or 3P. Some I have, some I dont, so whatever is missing, I have (or will) customize. My skills with customs are not great but I think they are passable.



Now since most are repaints, I picked bots that would closely emulate what I have seen in pics, be it in the book, comics or internet images. To make it even more complicated, if I already have a toy representation and posted it, I wont do it again but will instead post a single pic with the actual Prime core. If it is something I customized/created, what I will do is post a gallery of the original bot, before I butchered it so to speak, so we can see a before and after. Having said all that on with the show.



