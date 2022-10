Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,061

Buzzworthy Earth Mode Hound & DOTM Hatchet Revealed



Coming to us this evening are two very unexpected reveals: Buzzworthy Earth Mode Hound and DOTM Hatchet! The photos in question only show the two in their robot modes for now – hopefully we’ll be seeing their alt modes soon as well. Stay tuned for more info on these as it comes in and let us know your first impressions on the boards!



