Following up our report last week on a Forbes article making the case that Paramount needs a win with The Last Knight, we bring you news of another Forbes piece that details the importance of the Transformers movie franchise to China's film industry. Dark of the Moon marked the first time that a Hollywood movie made its way into the billion dollar box office club because China had pushed it over the top. The most recent entry in the franchise, Transformers: Age of Extinction, once again stunned both China and Hollywood by grossing a record-destroying $320 million in the