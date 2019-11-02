Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags Identification Codes List
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,721
Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags Identification Codes List


And its time for more #botbotschallenge! To our surprise, the new Botbots Series 4 was spotted at US retail a few hours ago, and now thanks*to 2005 Boards member Hotconvoy we can share for you the*Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags Identification Codes List Hotconvoy was lucky to find a full case of the Botbots Series 3 single-packs at his local Target in Colorado. He has been kind to share an almost complete identification code list of this wave (one missing one)for all of us. Look for a printed number in the lower right of the back of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots Series 4 Blind Bags Identification Codes List appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Soundwave Commemorate Edition Toys R Us Loose & Complete
Transformers
Transformers Lot 32 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 DEVASTATOR Sealed Boxed Figure Set Walmart Exclusive Reissue
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 TOPSPIN CANADIAN Boxed Complete Figure Hasbro Canada
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN Box Complete Figure Hasbro Canada
Transformers
Transformers Legend Trypticon LG-43
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ,Springer, Whirl And Red Alert
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.