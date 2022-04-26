Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Colors) Pre-Orders Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,181
Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Colors) Pre-Orders Live


False start, 5 yards, repeat first down.* After creeping out last night at Amazon Australia, the Transformers Generations Selects Legacy Cyclonus (Toy Colors) is now live for pre-order across the web.* Cyclonus will come with his Targetmaster Nightstick and foil stickers to capture that original look of the 1986 toy.** We’ll update this post with full product info, price, release dates, and store linkage as the listings pop.* Hit our sponsors below to grab your copies! Sponsor Links: TFSource, Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*<a href="https://www.robotkingdom.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Robot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Colors) Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.