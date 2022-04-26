False start, 5 yards, repeat first down.* After creeping out last night at Amazon Australia, the Transformers Generations Selects Legacy Cyclonus (Toy Colors) is now live for pre-order across the web.* Cyclonus will come with his Targetmaster Nightstick and foil stickers to capture that original look of the 1986 toy.** We’ll update this post with full product info, price, release dates, and store linkage as the listings pop.* Hit our sponsors below to grab your copies! Sponsor Links: TFSource
