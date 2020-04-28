Thanks to*Autobase Aichi*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*TV-Kun Magazine Exclusive Thunder Spark Bumblebee. Popular Japanese magazine TV-Kun on its May edition offered a special clear version of the*Dark Of The Moon Legion Class Cyberverse Bumblebee figure from 2011.*A very unexpected surprise to see a reuse of this mold after so much time and now as a Japanese exclusive and kind of limited item. The figure comes in an special box and the magazine features some special illustrations of the character. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post » Continue Reading.
