|
XM Studios Bumblebee & Exo-Suit Spike Statue
Via Geek Freaks Philippines Website
*we ca share for you an impressive set of pictures of the new*Bumblebee & Exo-Suit Spike Statue by XM Studios. XM Studios had already worked in impressive reinterpretations of G1 characters with a highly stylized design and proportions, bringing a fresh modern look to the classic Transformers. We had already seen their take on Megatron
, Optimus Prime and Starscream.
*Now it’s turn of popular yellow Autobot scout Bumblebee who comes with his human partner Spike in Exo-Suit. Both are ready to fire Decepticons in a great dynamic pose. To top it all, a VW » Continue Reading.
The post XM Studios Bumblebee & Exo-Suit Spike Statue
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.