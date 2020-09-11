Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Comments On Their Future Entertainment Slate: 2021 And Beyond


Appearing in an online conference by the Bank Of America, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated that they are working hand in hand with Entertainment One (eOne for short) to produce various entertainment projects based on Hasbro properties. Hasbro will also be producing toys for eOne’s original pre-school brands. From Fall 2021 onward, Hasbro will manufacture toys for Peppa Pig (current license-holder: Jazwares) and PJ Masks. Brian Goldner mentioned that live action production was shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19, but animated projects went ahead without any problems from Q2 onward. While not specified, this comment may or may not include &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Comments On Their Future Entertainment Slate: 2021 And Beyond appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



