Reprolabels - Canada? I'm wanting to order a set of MP-10 Reprolabels. I heard that the company is based out of Canada, however, when I go to their website, I am forwarded to the Toyhax website, and I am charged in USD. I'm wondering if this is the only site to use, or if Reprolabels has a Canadian dollar based site?