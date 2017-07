TFcon Toronto 2017 Ongoing Third-Party Round-Up

TFcon, the world's premier and most popular fan-run Transformers convention, returns for 2017 with a bang. As we have come to expect, all of the major third-party companies are in attendance and ready to showcase their upcoming products for the eager masses. The ever-vigilant TFW2005 staff will be updating this thread periodically throughout the day with new information and new reveals, so be sure to check back to see what new and amazing figures are on display at the convention. If you are fortunate enough to be in attendance, feel free to share any pictures you feel warrant our attention » Continue Reading.