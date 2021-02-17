We have a new Transfomers official license in the hand hand of Icon Heroes. They have revealed, via their social media accounts
, our first teaser image of their upcoming G1 Soundwave. Icon Heroes specialize in collectible statues, bobble heads, vinyl figures, enamel pins, toys, action figures, gifts, and accessories from iconic pop culture licenses. They announced some new Transformers items coming and we have a look at a G1 Soundwave based in his cartoon design. More details are yet to be revealed but stat tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar to see the » Continue Reading.
