Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Icon Heroes G1 Soundwave Teaser Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,154
Icon Heroes G1 Soundwave Teaser Image


We have a new Transfomers official license in the hand hand of Icon Heroes. They have revealed, via their social media accounts, our first teaser image of their upcoming G1 Soundwave. Icon Heroes specialize in collectible statues, bobble heads, vinyl figures, enamel pins, toys, action figures, gifts, and accessories from iconic pop culture licenses. They announced some new Transformers items coming and we have a look at a G1 Soundwave based in his cartoon design. More details are yet to be revealed but stat tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar to see the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Icon Heroes G1 Soundwave Teaser Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Core Combiners Huffer With Caliburst
Transformers
9 Piece Random Transformers Lot Stickers Flashlight Keychains Choker
Transformers
New Transformers Hasbro Megatron Studio Series 13 Combat Version Action Figure
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Ultra Magnus Sideswipe Vortex BONUS
Transformers
Hasbro Takara 1980 1983 THRUST PLANE JET TRANSFORMER
Transformers
Transformers G1 sealed mint in box Japan Sky Garry C-360
Transformers
Transformers Universe Classics Ironhide Generations Blurr
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.