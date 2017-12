Power of The Primes Voyager Wave 1 Released at US Retail

We have reports coming in from multiple 2005 Board users (including 2005’s own Foster) in the Minnesota Transformers Sightings thread that the new Power of the Primes Voyager Starscream and Grimlock have been found at their local Toys R Us locations. Perfect timing for buying your loved ones or yourself some new robots for the holidays!The post Power of The Primes Voyager Wave 1 Released at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM