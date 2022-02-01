Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
cybertronianbeast
Selling for TFcon *Pickup at TFcon ONLY*
Hey everyone, I'll be in attendance at TFcon from Friday to Sunday, and can meetup with anyone during those days. I'll have all this stuff available for sale;

G1 Figures
- Jetfire (Just the figure) - $100
- Gnaw x2 (Complete) $100 each
- Roadbuster (Parts) - $25
- Roadbuster (incomplete) - $100
- Octane (Complete, Chrome has been repainted) - $75
- Nightbeat (Missing Gun) - $125
- Triggerhappy (Parts) - $50
- Chainclaw (Inner Robot) - $10
- Thunderwing (Partial Outer Shell) - $15
- Actionmasters Optimus Prime vehicle (missing some things) - $35

- G1 Manuals
- Optimus Prime (Canadian) - $55
- Trailbreaker (Canadian) - $20
- Sludge (Canadian) - $40
- Bombshell - $20
- Kickback (Canadian) - $30

Modern Figures
- Combiner Wars Bruticus Set with TDW Add-On kit (Sealed) - $350
- Earthrise WFC-E31 Autobot Alliance 2-Pack Ironhide and Prowl (Sealed) - $225
- Kingdom WFC-K19 Voyager Inferno (Sealed) - $50
- Netflix WFC Deluxe Maximal Cheetor (Sealed) - $50
- HasLab Unicron (New-Unopened, it's been stuck in the US since release.) - $2000

Google Photos link for Toys;
https://photos.app.goo.gl/1qVHYmCU1buWtM288

Comics
- The New Teen Titans #23 (1st Cover and Full Appearance of Blackfire, 1st Appearance of Adrian Chase, later becomes Vigilante) - $5
- Batman #655-658 (1st Appearance of Damian Wayne) - $50
- Xer0 #1 (1st Appearance of Xero) - $30
- Fantastic Four #245 (1st Appearance of Avatar, Franklin Richards as an adult) - $15
- Fantastic Four #273 (1st Full Appearance and Cover of Nathaniel Richards) - $20
- The Incredible Hulk: Future Imperfect (1st Appearance of Maestro, a future version of the Hulk) - $40
- Inhuman #1-4,6-9 (1st Appearance of Inferno, Lash, Lineage, The Reader, Iso, Nur, and Auran) - $15
- Moon Knight #1-5,11-12 (1st appearance of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon who Marc Spector serves as its avatar) - $150
- Slingers #0 (1st Team Appearance of the Slingers: Dusk, Ricochet, Hornet, Prodigy) - $10
- The Amazing Spider-Man: Skating on Thin Ice #1 (Drawn by Todd McFarlane) - $5
- Spider-Man 2099 #1 (1st appearance and origin of Spider-Man 2099) - $20
- The Might Thor #459 (Eric Masterson becomes Thunderstrike) - $10
- Web of Spider-Man #124 - $2
- Wolverine #88 (First battle of Wolverine vs Deadpool) - Newsstand - $50
- Wolverine #88 (First battle of Wolverine vs Deadpool) - Direct Edition - $40
- Destroyer Duck #1 (1st Appearance of Destroyer Duck and Groo the Wanderer) - $40
- Street Fighter II #2 - $5
- Coyote #1-6,8,14,16 - $15
- Cyblade/Shi #1 (1st Appearance of Witchblade) - $10
- Cartoon Network Presents: Space Ghost #1 - $10
- Rambo #1 - $15

Google Photos link for Comics;
https://photos.app.goo.gl/SAG6LkgAiPJDUrDb7

If you have any questions please ask!

Thanks for looking.
