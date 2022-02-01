Today, 10:48 AM #1 cybertronianbeast Beasty Join Date: May 2012 Location: London, Ontario Posts: 370 Selling for TFcon *Pickup at TFcon ONLY*



G1 Figures

- Jetfire (Just the figure) - $100

- Gnaw x2 (Complete) $100 each

- Roadbuster (Parts) - $25

- Roadbuster (incomplete) - $100

- Octane (Complete, Chrome has been repainted) - $75

- Nightbeat (Missing Gun) - $125

- Triggerhappy (Parts) - $50

- Chainclaw (Inner Robot) - $10

- Thunderwing (Partial Outer Shell) - $15

- Actionmasters Optimus Prime vehicle (missing some things) - $35



- G1 Manuals

- Optimus Prime (Canadian) - $55

- Trailbreaker (Canadian) - $20

- Sludge (Canadian) - $40

- Bombshell - $20

- Kickback (Canadian) - $30



Modern Figures

- Combiner Wars Bruticus Set with TDW Add-On kit (Sealed) - $350

- Earthrise WFC-E31 Autobot Alliance 2-Pack Ironhide and Prowl (Sealed) - $225

- Kingdom WFC-K19 Voyager Inferno (Sealed) - $50

- Netflix WFC Deluxe Maximal Cheetor (Sealed) - $50

- HasLab Unicron (New-Unopened, it's been stuck in the US since release.) - $2000



Google Photos link for Toys;

https://photos.app.goo.gl/1qVHYmCU1buWtM288



Comics

- The New Teen Titans #23 (1st Cover and Full Appearance of Blackfire, 1st Appearance of Adrian Chase, later becomes Vigilante) - $5

- Batman #655-658 (1st Appearance of Damian Wayne) - $50

- Xer0 #1 (1st Appearance of Xero) - $30

- Fantastic Four #245 (1st Appearance of Avatar, Franklin Richards as an adult) - $15

- Fantastic Four #273 (1st Full Appearance and Cover of Nathaniel Richards) - $20

- The Incredible Hulk: Future Imperfect (1st Appearance of Maestro, a future version of the Hulk) - $40

- Inhuman #1-4,6-9 (1st Appearance of Inferno, Lash, Lineage, The Reader, Iso, Nur, and Auran) - $15

- Moon Knight #1-5,11-12 (1st appearance of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon who Marc Spector serves as its avatar) - $150

- Slingers #0 (1st Team Appearance of the Slingers: Dusk, Ricochet, Hornet, Prodigy) - $10

- The Amazing Spider-Man: Skating on Thin Ice #1 (Drawn by Todd McFarlane) - $5

- Spider-Man 2099 #1 (1st appearance and origin of Spider-Man 2099) - $20

- The Might Thor #459 (Eric Masterson becomes Thunderstrike) - $10

- Web of Spider-Man #124 - $2

- Wolverine #88 (First battle of Wolverine vs Deadpool) - Newsstand - $50

- Wolverine #88 (First battle of Wolverine vs Deadpool) - Direct Edition - $40

- Destroyer Duck #1 (1st Appearance of Destroyer Duck and Groo the Wanderer) - $40

- Street Fighter II #2 - $5

- Coyote #1-6,8,14,16 - $15

- Cyblade/Shi #1 (1st Appearance of Witchblade) - $10

- Cartoon Network Presents: Space Ghost #1 - $10

- Rambo #1 - $15



Google Photos link for Comics;

https://photos.app.goo.gl/SAG6LkgAiPJDUrDb7



If you have any questions please ask!



