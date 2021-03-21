|
Takara Tomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final Part #01 English Trans
Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans blog
, we can share for you the*English translation of Takara Tomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final Part #01. The story takes places immediately after the end of the previous Abominus manga chapter (you can find an English translation*here
). Story goes more complex with several time travel characters and strange mix of Transformers timelines. The real villain of the story is finally revealed. We get an explanation of the main events in the current Legends manga timeline: Creation Era (where Primus and the seven warriors of light come from), » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final Part #01 English Translation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca