TakaraTomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX14 Runamuck Official In-Hand Images

The official* TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter *has shared official in-hand images of Transformers Earthrise ER-EX14 Runamuck. Runamuck is a new mold for the Earthrise collection, and the Battlecharger is shown in two shots, in robot mode and car mode. This Decepticon hooligan is a TakaraTomy Mall exclusive in Japan, available to pre-order now. Transformers Earthrise ER EX-14 Runamuck Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!