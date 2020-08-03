|
TakaraTomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX14 Runamuck Official In-Hand Images
The official*TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter
*has shared official in-hand images of Transformers Earthrise ER-EX14 Runamuck. Runamuck is a new mold for the Earthrise collection, and the Battlecharger is shown in two shots, in robot mode and car mode. This Decepticon hooligan is a TakaraTomy Mall exclusive in Japan, available to pre-order now. Transformers Earthrise ER EX-14 Runamuck
