Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,096
TakaraTomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX14 Runamuck Official In-Hand Images


The official*TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter*has shared official in-hand images of Transformers Earthrise ER-EX14 Runamuck. Runamuck is a new mold for the Earthrise collection, and the Battlecharger is shown in two shots, in robot mode and car mode. This Decepticon hooligan is a TakaraTomy Mall exclusive in Japan, available to pre-order now. Transformers Earthrise ER EX-14 Runamuck Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post TakaraTomy Transformers Earthrise ER-EX14 Runamuck Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



