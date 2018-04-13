Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Nick Roche, James Roberts, and Eric Holmes to attend RetCon 2018 in Sweden


The Nordic Transformers Convention, RetCon, is coming back for their second year. RetCon 2018 will be held on 2 June 2018 in Helsingborg, Sweden. RetCon will be sponsored by Hasbro Nordic, and will have its own convention exclusive comic “The skin that I live in“, which features a script penned by the legendary Generation 1 scribe Simon Furman, and an exclusive BMOG figure set “The Kuma”. That’s not all, though – fans attending will be able to meet guests including IDW artist and writer Nick Roche, whose credits include the IDW Wreckers trilogy – Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Nick Roche, James Roberts, and Eric Holmes to attend RetCon 2018 in Sweden appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
