Third Party company*DNA Design, via their* Facebook account , have uploaded images of their newest upgrade kit: DK-22 Gear Master Accessory Series Upgrade Kit for Studio Series DOTM Wreckers. This is a nice set of extra parts and weapons for the new Studio Series DOTM Wreckers: SS-58 Roadbuster – hand gun and arm fillers, extra cannons and buzzaw. SS-63 Topspin – hard plastic piece to straight the roof cannons, articulated claw, feet pieces (make the robot look taller). SS-68 Leadfoot – roof cannons, extra guns, leg fillers and Steeljaw with chain. A very nice upgrade kit for fans who are collecting