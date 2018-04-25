|
Bumblebee Movie Footage Shown at Cinemacon!
Cinemacon is in full effect right now, the trade show where theater owners and movie studios get together to preview and hype upcoming flicks.* Paramount just had their panel and the upcoming Transformers Bumblebee movie had footage shown with an intro by the director Travis Knight.* In the video, we get to see Bumblebee’s first encounter with Hailee Steinfeld’s Charlie, some action shots including other Transformers and even some with John Cena’s character.* Read on for more details! Key parts from from Comicbook.com
An alarm goes off at
