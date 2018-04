Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,158

Bumblebee Movie Footage Shown at Cinemacon!



Cinemacon is in full effect right now, the trade show where theater owners and movie studios get together to preview and hype upcoming flicks.* Paramount just had their panel and the upcoming Transformers Bumblebee movie had footage shown with an intro by the director Travis Knight.* In the video, we get to see Bumblebee’s first encounter with Hailee Steinfeld’s Charlie, some action shots including other Transformers and even some with John Cena’s character.* Read on for more details! Key parts from from



The post







More... Cinemacon is in full effect right now, the trade show where theater owners and movie studios get together to preview and hype upcoming flicks.* Paramount just had their panel and the upcoming Transformers Bumblebee movie had footage shown with an intro by the director Travis Knight.* In the video, we get to see Bumblebee’s first encounter with Hailee Steinfeld’s Charlie, some action shots including other Transformers and even some with John Cena’s character.* Read on for more details! Key parts from from Comicbook.com , check them for the full run down of the event though: An alarm goes off at » Continue Reading. The post Bumblebee Movie Footage Shown at Cinemacon! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.