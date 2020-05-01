Fabien, Jairo and Deborah of the Space Ape Games team
interviewed legendary Transformers author Simon Furman during their recent Opening Shot live stream. (Edited for length and clarity) What keeps you attached to the Transformers saga? “It’s so diverse, it’s got the most amazing cast. Right from the beginning, the character profiles that Bob Budiansky came up with… and the TV shows, with the great voices, you were right into it from the start. It just seems to keep reinventing itself, restarting with new takes on the same classic characters (and adding) new characters into the mix. Recently, the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars: The Opening Shot And Interview With Simon Furman
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
