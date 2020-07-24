|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Pre-Sale Opens July 31 For Giang Issue #2 E
Artist John Giang expands upon an earlier teaser
with the full reveal and pre-sale details for his East Side Comics Exclusive Transformers 84: Secrets & Lies issue #2 variant A (Grimlock) and B (Soundwave with Laserbeak) covers: Pre-Sale Friday (7/31) 2PM Eastern Time
at eastsidecomics.com
Use Discount Code: GRIMLOCK to get 15% off on your entire order! Grimlock Variant-A (1000 Print Run): $15.00 Soundwave Variant 2-Pack (500 Print Run): $45.00 Check out the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller » Continue Reading.
