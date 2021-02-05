Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New ?Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack? Listing Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,114
New ?Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack? Listing Revealed


Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for your information about a new*“Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack” listing. We are yet to see images and additional information about this new item (featured image is just a promotional Evergreen Bumblebee image we had seen before), but read on for the EAN number and price: Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack EAN: 5010993891610 MSRP: $49.99 What could this multipack consist of? Keep in mind that this a new pack, different from the Target exclusive Kingdom 4-pack listing we reported some days ago. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New “Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack” Listing Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Booklet Lot - Gen 1
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege WFC-S28 Commander Jetfire
Transformers
Trans Formers Studio Series Ss-30 Optimus Prime Movie Bumblebee Version
Transformers
1985 Vintage Transformers G1 Triple Changers: Blitzwing & Astrotrain
Transformers
Transformers G1 sealed mint in box Japan Sky Garry C-360
Transformers
Transformers Cyberverse Power of the Spark SKY SURGE JETFIRE Warrior Class 2019
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.