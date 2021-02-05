|
New ?Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack? Listing Revealed
Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for your information about a new*“Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack” listing. We are yet to see images and additional information about this new item (featured image is just a promotional Evergreen Bumblebee image we had seen before), but read on for the EAN number and price: Tra BB Evergreen Warrior Multipack EAN: 5010993891610 MSRP: $49.99 What could this multipack consist of? Keep in mind that this a new pack, different from the Target exclusive Kingdom 4-pack listing
we reported some days ago. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more » Continue Reading.
