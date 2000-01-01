Well, start of a new year which means time to downsize a bit and make a bit of spare cash for all the money spent on the holidays.
First up are Combiner Wars Bruticus and Menasar
I'll be honest, I don't remember if I have all their weapons. I have to look in to it. I think a couple have issues connecting, like Breakdown and Brawl. They still hold but I dunno. I've only ever displayed them. I haven't done any thorough look at them. It was a spontaneous decision.
Asking 100.00 ea set. I also have the van placement bot for Menasaur 10.00. (since Breakdown wasn't something you could get from stores)
I also will likely have Superion up sometime as well, with Airraid. Or...crap, which one was like Breakdown. I don't remember. I'll get to that when I get a chance.
Also I will be listing MMC Sixshot aka Terminus Hexatron. I have the box and manual.
Will update sometime this week with more stuff.
Happy New Year.