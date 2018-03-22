|
Generation 1 voice actor Stephen Keener to attend TFcon Chicago 2018
TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers voice actor Stephen Keener to TFcon Chicago 2018 for his first ever convention appearance. The voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr. Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon. Mr. Keener will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. Stephen Keener is presented by The Chosen Prime
. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take » Continue Reading.
