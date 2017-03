Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,254

Titans Return Broadside Found At US Retail



New toy sightings! TFW2005 member *Deathblade*has notified us of a new find at Walmart in San Antonio, Texas: Titans Return Broadside! Broadside is part of the Voyager class, wave 4 assortment and is hopefully a sign of more new toys to come.* Happy hunting TFW!



