Transformers: Titans Return Series Casts Peter Cullen, Judd Nelson And Wil Wheaton

Following the success of Transformers: Combiner Wars web series, Machinima has started production of the sequel*Transformers: Titans Return*with an all-star cast. "Transformers: Titans Return" will feature the voice talents of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime — the role he originated for the original 1980s animated TV show – along with Wil Wheaton, Judd Nelson, Michael Dorn and Jason David Frank in the digital series from Warner Bros.' Machinima and toy giant Hasbro. The series is the second installment in the Transformers "Prime Wars" trilogy. "Titans Return" will premiere in November exclusively on Verizon's Go90 video service worldwide, except in