New Takara Legends Scourge and Blurr Pics Feature Haywire and Sweep Headmaster

Takara's PR Twitter account has provided new pictures of the upcoming re-releases of Legends LG-25 Blurr and LG-26-Scourge . What's very cool about these new pics? They feature the new Transformer partners the characters are intended to have, which will be included in a pair of upcoming releases. The picture of Scourge features the Titan Master Sweep from Legends LG-44 Sharkticon which is due out in September. The picture of Blurr features him with his Targetmaster Haywire, which will be included with the November release of Legends LG-51 Doublecross. The pairing of Blurr with Haywire will go nice with