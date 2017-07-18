|
Transformers Universe: Bumblebee ? Movie Casting For Speaking Roles & Extras
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member Pie125 via*claimfame.com
*we can report that there is a*Casting For Speaking Roles & Extras for*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee movie. Here’s a brief description of the casting and a confirmation of the beginning of the shooting on July *31, 2017: PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Casting directors are looking for talent for the speaking extra roles in Paramount Pictures new feature film*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee, which will begin shooting in Los Angeles and Northern California on July 31, 2017. Three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg will executive produce along with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Universe: Bumblebee – Movie Casting For Speaking Roles & Extras
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.