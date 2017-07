Transformers Universe: Bumblebee ? Movie Casting For Speaking Roles & Extras

Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member Pie125 via* claimfame.com *we can report that there is a*Casting For Speaking Roles & Extras for*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee movie. Here's a brief description of the casting and a confirmation of the beginning of the shooting on July *31, 2017: PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Casting directors are looking for talent for the speaking extra roles in Paramount Pictures' new feature film*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee, which will begin shooting in Los Angeles and Northern California on July 31, 2017. Three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg will executive produce along with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.