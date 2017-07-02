Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee and new Robots in Disguise assortments available in Canad


Care of Cybertron.ca, we’ve got word of the hottest new releases at retail in Canada. First up, we’ve got word that Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee has been sighted in Canadian stores. Second, a pair of Robots in Disguise sightings. Crash Combiners Wave 3 (Lunar Force Primestrong, Dragbreak, and Shocknado) have been sighted in Canadian stores. Last but not least, we have the western retail debut of Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Wave 3. This assortment adds much anticipated releases Bludgeon, Thermidor, and Twinferno to store shelves and collections. They were spotted at a Walmart in Mississauga. Happy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee and new Robots in Disguise assortments available in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ.
