Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee and new Robots in Disguise assortments available in Canada
Care of Cybertron.ca, we’ve got word of the hottest new releases at retail in Canada. First up, we’ve got word that Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee
has been sighted in Canadian stores. Second, a pair of Robots in Disguise sightings. Crash Combiners Wave 3
(Lunar Force Primestrong, Dragbreak, and Shocknado) have been sighted in Canadian stores. Last but not least, we have the western retail debut of Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Wave 3
. This assortment adds much anticipated releases Bludgeon, Thermidor, and Twinferno to store shelves and collections. They were spotted at a Walmart in Mississauga. Happy » Continue Reading.
