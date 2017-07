Titans Return Misfire In Hand

Care of the TFND Facebook group , we’ve now got some in hand pictures of Titans Return Misfire to share with you. These images show both of Misfire’s modes, as well as comparisons with Triggerhappy, who this mold is an extensive retool of. Check out the images attached to this post, and note that judging by Triggerhappy, these pics are very slightly desaturated, so the colors may end up moderately more vibrant in person.The post Titans Return Misfire In Hand appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM