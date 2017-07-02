|
Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Wave 3 Sighted at US Retail
Care of longtime member of the Transformers fandom Shawn Tessmann, we have word that the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 3 has arrived at US retail. This assortment includes the Lunar Force Optimus Prime & Strongarm set, Stunticons Dragstrip & Wildbreak, and the Decepticons Shockdrive & Warnado. They’ve been seen at retail in a Walmart in Neenah, Wisconsin.
