Old Today, 04:41 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,200
Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings


The Siege has ended, and the Earth has risen – it is almost time to enter Kingdom! The third and concluding part of the War for Cybertron trilogy, Transformers Kingdom is coming to collectors in 2021. After months of rumours, we have our first Walmart listings complete with EAN product numbers for the new line which confirms what we already knew: that we are getting*Beast Wars Classics for the*25th anniversary of Beast Wars in 2021. So far, we have listings for Deluxe class*Cheetor and*Blackarachnia, and Core class*Rattrap. We currently don’t know for sure what Core class is – but given &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



