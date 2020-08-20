Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,200

Transformers Kingdom Walmart Listings



The Siege has ended, and the Earth has risen – it is almost time to enter Kingdom! The third and concluding part of the War for Cybertron trilogy, Transformers Kingdom is coming to collectors in 2021. After months of rumours, we have our first Walmart listings complete with EAN product numbers for the new line which confirms what we already knew: that we are getting*Beast Wars Classics for the*25th anniversary of Beast Wars in 2021. So far, we have listings for Deluxe class*Cheetor and*Blackarachnia, and Core class*Rattrap. We currently don’t know for sure what Core class is – but given



