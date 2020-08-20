|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 589 Now Online
Swooping in like a virtual convention panel, Vangelus is joined by aeronautics professionals Aksmth and Slayershoop to talk about the science of flight when it mixes with the science of transforming robots. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 589 Aeronautics and Transformers July 14 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
