|
War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound
Once again thanks to TF-Factory Weibo page
, we have with us an In-Package image showcasing Autobot Cog and Hound along with their previously seen Deluxe Class Wave 1 partners Sideswipe and Skytread. Wave 1 is scheduled to release around the holiday season followed by Wave 2 featuring*Chromia, Ironhide, Refraktor and Brunt. You can check out the new image, after the jump.
The post War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.