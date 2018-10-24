Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,311
War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound


Once again thanks to TF-Factory Weibo page, we have with us an In-Package image showcasing Autobot Cog and Hound along with their previously seen Deluxe Class Wave 1 partners Sideswipe and Skytread. Wave 1 is scheduled to release around the holiday season followed by Wave 2 featuring*Chromia, Ironhide, Refraktor and Brunt. You can check out the new image, after the jump.

The post War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:34 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,037
Re: War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound
In boxed packages and not blister packs anymore, that most likely means price jump...hopefully it's $24.99 but in all likelihood it's $29.99
like other boxed TF Deluxes here in Canada...darn it !
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:06 PM   #3
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 579
Re: War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound
Im ok to get it in a ziplock bag if it mean the price goes down!
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon CUSTOM Deluxe DOTM Movie Soundwave by LEK
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla 3rd party Transformers MP Masterpiece Perceptor Damaged
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS e-HOBBY ROAD RAGE DIACLONE RED TRACKS AFA MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Takara MP-3 Destron Air Commander MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.