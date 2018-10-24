Tonestar Star Seeker Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Ajax Posts: 2,037

Re: War For Cybertron: Siege In-Package Images Of Cog And Hound In boxed packages and not blister packs anymore, that most likely means price jump...hopefully it's $24.99 but in all likelihood it's $29.99

like other boxed TF Deluxes here in Canada...darn it !

Tonestar __________________