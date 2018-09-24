Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Bumblebee 3D Trailer Now Available On You Tube


A 3D Trailer for the upcoming Travis Knight movie;*Transformers: Bumblebee, is now available on You Tube. The trailer in question is in Russian language and is the 3D version of the 3rd Trailer for the movie. Transformers: Bumblebee 3D Trailer is available up to 2K video quality and any standard 3D TV/monitor or projector will support the video. However, if you do not have a 3D TV, you can also use any VR device which supports You Tube playback including Google Cardboard + a mobile phone with the You Tube app. If you do not have any of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee 3D Trailer Now Available On You Tube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



