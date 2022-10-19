Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Cogwheels*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the recently revealed*Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Leader Class Galaxy Shuttler*at UK retail. This is a special redeco with a retooled head of the War For Cybertron Astrotrain mold is a homage to the original Galaxy Shuttler from G1 Japan Transformers Victory cartoon. To our surprise it was found and bought today at*Forbidden Planet in Manchester. This figure is a Walmart exclusive in the US. We hope this means that Galaxy Shuttler may show up in other countries too. Happy hunting for all fellow UK collectors! » Continue Reading.
