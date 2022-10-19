Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Leader Class Galaxy Shuttler Out In Th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,089
Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Leader Class Galaxy Shuttler Out In Th


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Cogwheels*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the recently revealed*Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Leader Class Galaxy Shuttler*at UK retail. This is a special redeco with a retooled head of the War For Cybertron Astrotrain mold is a homage to the original Galaxy Shuttler from G1 Japan Transformers Victory cartoon. To our surprise it was found and bought today at*Forbidden Planet in Manchester. This figure is a Walmart exclusive in the US. We hope this means that Galaxy Shuttler may show up in other countries too. Happy hunting for all fellow UK collectors! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Leader Class Galaxy Shuttler Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.