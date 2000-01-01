Today, 02:36 PM #1 wreckage Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: nova scotia Posts: 110 MMC Reformated DJD and megatron for sale



Buying a house so putting my Mastermind creations reformated DJD figures and megatron up for sale.



Shipping is at buyers expense and through Canada post at roughly $20



All prices are in CAD



KULTUR 180

ANARCHUS 200

TRYANTRON (With planet steel exclusive parts) 160

Tfcon KULTUR 140



All figures have been opened and displayed. All figures except anarchus come with their box.



My feed back is at the bottom of the page, questions please send me a message.



Thank you



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage HelloBuying a house so putting my Mastermind creations reformated DJD figures and megatron up for sale.Shipping is at buyers expense and through Canada post at roughly $20All prices are in CADKULTUR 180ANARCHUS 200TRYANTRON (With planet steel exclusive parts) 160Tfcon KULTUR 140All figures have been opened and displayed. All figures except anarchus come with their box.My feed back is at the bottom of the page, questions please send me a message.Thank you

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

