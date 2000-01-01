Hello
Buying a house so putting my Mastermind creations reformated DJD figures and megatron up for sale.
Shipping is at buyers expense and through Canada post at roughly $20
All prices are in CAD
KULTUR 180
ANARCHUS 200
TRYANTRON (With planet steel exclusive parts) 160
Tfcon KULTUR 140
All figures have been opened and displayed. All figures except anarchus come with their box.
My feed back is at the bottom of the page, questions please send me a message.
Thank you
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage