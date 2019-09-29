Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,510
The Hangrees ? Worlds Poopiest Robots 3- Pack With Pooptimus Prime Figure Spotted At


And no, we are not joking. It's Pooptimus Prime we are talking here. 2005 Boards member*Deadsled*gave us the heads up of a very unusual sighting at his local Meijer. It's a very… curious? 3-pack of super-deformed characters named*Worlds Poopiest Robots. Made by MGA, This 3-pack is part of their The Hangrees line and includes funny versions of characters you may recognize by the funny names: R-Toot, The Turdinator and Poopttimus Prime. If you got that reference, you should imagine what these toys do, but let's share with you the official description of the toys from the respective*Amazon listing*($29.99): &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Hangrees – Worlds Poopiest Robots 3- Pack With Pooptimus Prime Figure Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
#2
riderman
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Scarborough,Ontario
Posts: 334
Re: The Hangrees ? Worlds Poopiest Robots 3- Pack With Pooptimus Prime Figure Spotted
I know I found them at Walmarts, Toys R us EB Games and Halloween Store too. The Halloween store sold them for the cheapest price in town at just $9.99 CAD
Click image for larger version Name: 20190928_195544.jpg Views: 2 Size: 100.0 KB ID: 44912   Click image for larger version Name: 20190928_195535.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 44913   Click image for larger version Name: 20190928_191507.jpg Views: 1 Size: 98.1 KB ID: 44914   Click image for larger version Name: 20190928_191456.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.4 KB ID: 44915   Click image for larger version Name: 20190928_191448.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.6 KB ID: 44916  

Click image for larger version Name: 20190928_191441.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.8 KB ID: 44917   Click image for larger version Name: 20190928_191436.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.9 KB ID: 44918   Click image for larger version Name: 20190830_221300.jpg Views: 1 Size: 99.3 KB ID: 44919   Click image for larger version Name: 20190830_220649.jpg Views: 2 Size: 100.8 KB ID: 44920  
riderman is offline   Reply With Quote
