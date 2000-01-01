Today, 10:49 AM #1 chico82 Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2012 Location: Calgary Posts: 28 Looking for RID Optimus Prime in Calgary



If anyone in Calgary has a Complete RID Optimus Prime for sale can you hit me up and let me know how much you want for it? Looking for the fire truck Optimus just to be clear Hey guys,If anyone in Calgary has a Complete RID Optimus Prime for sale can you hit me up and let me know how much you want for it? Looking for the fire truck Optimus just to be clear

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

