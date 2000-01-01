|
Wanted: Jin Biao (Jinbao?) OSKO Warbotron Combaticons
Hey all,
I know there is a seller over on TFW will be getting some loose ones of these guys with about 4-5 weeks wait and ship time... so let's call that plan B.
Thought I'd try a plan A and see if anyone on here was thinking of selling one, especially if headed to a Mississauga convention like 80's Toy Expo this Sunday. But shipping should be possible too, if they're loose.
If you've got one to sell or one on the way you've decided not to keep, send me a PM.
Thanks!