Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: Jin Biao (Jinbao?) OSKO Warbotron Combaticons
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:33 PM   #1
Goaliebot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,548
Wanted: Jin Biao (Jinbao?) OSKO Warbotron Combaticons
Hey all,

I know there is a seller over on TFW will be getting some loose ones of these guys with about 4-5 weeks wait and ship time... so let's call that plan B.

Thought I'd try a plan A and see if anyone on here was thinking of selling one, especially if headed to a Mississauga convention like 80's Toy Expo this Sunday. But shipping should be possible too, if they're loose.

If you've got one to sell or one on the way you've decided not to keep, send me a PM.

Thanks!
Goaliebot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Megatron Bludgeon Shockwave Thrust Wreckage
Transformers
Transformers Prime Premiere Series Optimus Bumblebee Megatron Weaponizer Movie
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.