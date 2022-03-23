Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,025
New Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Revealed


Via*screenrant.com*we have our first images of the new*Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 for your viewing pleasure. It took some time, but we have a new Botbots series*with*more than 75 characters and 4 tribes. Just on time before the premiere of the new Transformers Botbots cartoon this Friday! CUSTODIAL CREW: Mop &#038; bucket, Overalls, Sponge; Caution Wet Floor Sign, Floor Buffer, Walkie Talkie, Toilet, Plunger, Feather Duster, Poop, Vacuum, Vomit, Toilet Brush, Latex Glove PET MOB: Pet Collar, Goldfish, Dog Bone, Rat, Ant Farm, Dog Bowl, Snake, Guinea Pig, Cat; Cricket, Bird Cage, Poop Bag, Duck, Husky Dog HUNGER &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Transformers PUNCHING POP Decepticon MEGATRON Figure Hasbro Oddzon (2006) NEW
Transformers
Transformers PUNCHING POP OPTIMUS PRIME Figure Hasbro Oddzon (2006) NEW
Transformers
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx
Transformers
Transformers Prime Huffer
Transformers
Takara MP-25 Tracks Transformers Masterpiece Action Figure
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers Windrazor
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.