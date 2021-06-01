Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,692

Dr Wu DW-P34R Double Pole (Swords For Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee) Images





Third party company Dr Wu, via their Third party company Dr Wu, via their Weibo account , have shared images of their*DW-P34R Double Pole (swords for Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee). These are pink redecos of the old Dr Wu DW-P34 swords, so they can combine with the new Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee. Pre-orders have started to show up via our sponsors links below. DW-P34R is expected for release in July 2021. See the mirrored images on this news post after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links:* TFSource ,* Big Bad Toy Store ,* Robot Kingdom ,*





