Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Dr Wu DW-P34R Double Pole (Swords For Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee) Images



Third party company Dr Wu, via their Weibo account, have shared images of their*DW-P34R Double Pole (swords for Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee). These are pink redecos of the old Dr Wu DW-P34 swords, so they can combine with the new Earthrise/Kingdom Arcee. Pre-orders have started to show up via our sponsors links below. DW-P34R is expected for release in July 2021. See the mirrored images on this news post after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links:*TFSource,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*
